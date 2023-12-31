Praise be: Yvonne Strahovski and her husband, Tim Loden, have welcomed their third baby.

“Our third little (big!) boy thundered into the world at lightning speed, thank goodness Tim was there to catch our boy jussstttt as our amazing team made it into our home to help ♥️,” Strahovski, 41, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 30. “Such an unreal, intense, amazing experience I will never forget. Welcome my baby boy, we have been waiting for you & love you sooooo much.”

The Handmaid’s Tale star also uploaded the first photo of the newborn. In the snap, Loden, 41, cradled thei son while Strahovski sat next to them and kissed the infant’s head.

Strahovski announced her pregnancy in June. “Well, here we go. Baby bump #3 🙈✨💥 Pizza really wanted to be in the photo,” she wrote via Instagram, referring to her dog. “So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me.”

Strahovski and Loden, who wed in 2017, also share two older sons. Their firstborn, William, arrived in October 2018.

“My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already,” the actress gushed via Instagram at the time. “We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!”

Three years later, Strahovski and Loden welcomed their second son, whose name has not been publicly shared, in December 2021.

Strahovski’s Handmaid’s Tale character, Serena Joy, has since followed suit. In season 4, it was revealed that Serena Joy was pregnant with her and husband Fred Waterford’s (Joseph Fiennes) rainbow baby after fertility struggles. Serena Joy eventually gave birth to son Noah in season 5 shortly after Fred was murdered by disgruntled former Handmaids. (A sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale has already been renewed, but a premiere date has not been announced.)

“[Motherhood] changes you in so many ways. It can be incredibly confronting. It makes you question if you’re ready to go there. It makes you question who I am as a person,” Strahovski told Gold Derby in May 2021 of how her portrayal of Serena Joy shifted since becoming a parent. “It is almost like you’re confronting your identity and who you’re about to become. You’re not only birthing a child, you’re birthing yourself as a mother.”

She added at the time: “For Serena, her priority — because she’s feeling all these things, I think it’s a really confronting space for her to be in and asking herself, ‘What is my absolute priority,’ and in her case, it is no longer Fred at all. I think there’s obviously an incredibly deep wound from Fred having turned his back on her in various ways [and] knowing she has the upper hand in this situation, I think she leans into that this season.”