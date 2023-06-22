Yvonne Strahovski is pregnant with her and husband Tim Loden’s third child.

“Well here we go. Baby bump #3 🙈✨💥 Pizza really wanted to be in the photo,” the Handmaid’s Tale star, 40, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 21, referring to the couple’s dog. “So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me.”

Strahovski wore a black tank top and matching leggings as she showed off her growing belly. The couple’s youngest son, whose name has not been publicly revealed, stood behind his mother in the pic.

Following their announcement, the Australia native and Loden, who wed in 2017, earned well-wishes from their celebrity friends and Strahovski’s costars.

“Praise Be! ❤️❤️❤️,” Ever Carradine, who portrays Naomi Putnam in The Handmaid’s Tale, wrote in the comments section on Wednesday.

Sarah Lancaster, for her part, proclaimed that she was ecstatic for her former Chuck costar. “Oh my gosh I’m so happy for you 5 !!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Lancaster, 43, commented.

Strahovski and Loden, 41, first became parents in October 2018 when they welcomed son William.

“My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already,” the actress gushed via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of her firstborn. “We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!”

Nearly three years later, Strahovski revealed at the 2021 Emmys that she was pregnant with baby No. 2. The couple’s second son arrived that December.

Since becoming a mother, the Tomorrow War actress found that her portrayal of Serena Joy on The Handmaid’s Tale has shifted — especially after it was revealed in season 4 that the character was expecting a child with husband Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

“[Motherhood] changes you in so many ways. It can be incredibly confronting. It makes you question if you’re ready to go there. It makes you question who I am as a person,” Strahovski told Gold Derby in May 2021. “It is almost like you’re confronting your identity and who you’re about to become. You’re not only birthing a child, you’re birthing yourself as a mother.”

She added: “For Serena, her priority — because she’s feeling all these things, I think it’s a really confronting space for her to be in and asking herself, ‘What is my absolute priority,’ and in her case, it is no longer Fred at all. I think there’s obviously an incredibly deep wound from Fred having turned his back on her in various ways [and] knowing she has the upper hand in this situation, I think she leans into that this season.”

After Fred’s gruesome death on the Hulu series, Serena has been raising son Noah as a single mother throughout season 5. A sixth and final season of the drama has been greenlit, but its premiere date has yet to be announced.