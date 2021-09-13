Family of four! Loren Brovarnik revealed her and Alexei Brovarnik’s second son’s name on Sunday, September 12.

“And then there were four!!! Please welcome ASHER NOAH BROVARNIK,” the New York native, 33, captioned an Instagram slideshow with the Russia native, 27, their eldest son, Shai, 17 months, and his 1-month-old brother.

Alexei posted the same family photos, writing, “Meet Asher Noah Brovarnik !!!”

Last month, the 90 Day Fiancé stars announced their second child’s arrival. “Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four! It’s so surreal!” the TLC personalities told Us Weekly at the time. “We are so excited to bring Babyboten home and see Shai being the best big brother! Babyboten wanted to come into this world earlier than expected and on his own terms. He was a C-section baby, weighing a whopping 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and [measuring] 19 inches tall. We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four!”

The reality stars became parents in April 2020 when Shai arrived. “With everything going on right now with the [corona]virus, this is the smile and light we needed,” the “Get the Gossip” podcast hosts exclusively told Us at the time. “We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

After announcing in March that baby No. 2 was on the way, Loren expressed her fears about having two kids under 2 in a 90 Day Diaries episode.

“I’m still adjusting to being a mom with Shai, and now he is gonna be a toddler and growing, and I’m gonna have a newborn at the same time,” the former admin said in June. “I’m gonna have two under 2. … It can be stressful schlepping one kid. I have my hands full here.”

The couple wed twice — in 2015 in New York and in 2016 in Israel. While celebrating their sixth anniversary earlier this month, Loren posted a touching Instagram tribute to Alexei.

“Wow! Six years, two baby boys and a new year later,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow on September 6. “Life is amazing because I found you. I love you! Happy anniversary @alex_brovarnik and L’Shana Tovah… cheers to a new year!”

Keep scrolling to see the pair posing for pictures with their baby boys.