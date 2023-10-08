Actors are always looking for influential roles, but a few have gotten to play the ultimate powerhouse: God.

Perhaps the most famous portrayal of God is Morgan Freeman‘s character in Bruce Almighty. He told The Washington Post in 2011 that it was the “most unusual” role he’d ever been offered. “Someone wants you to play God — imagine that. Sit and contemplate the idea of playing God, you know?” he said.

It wasn’t the idea of playing a higher power that appealed to him — it was just a good script. “There were no reservations. I kind of thought someone is going to ask me to play God and I’m not going to do it, you know, unless it’s funny, unless it’s a comedy,” Freeman shared at the time. “Because then you can do it because it’s all very tongue-in-cheek.”

Scroll down for a look at more stars who have played God over the years in both movies and TV shows: