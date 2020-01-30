Proud of her post-baby body! Amy King (née Duggar) showed her stomach in a series of mirror selfies four months after giving birth.

“My body is not magazine perfect, but this is me,” the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum, 33, captioned her Wednesday, January 29, Instagram slideshow. “When I look in the mirror I see a MOM. And there is no greater honor, love or blessing! To all the mama’s out there struggling to except [sic] their new figure just remember every scar, tummy pooch, and stretch mark and flabbiness you have now has created life! Be proud of that! Your body is powerful and made you a mother! Forget society’s standards on what is beautiful! You’re a bad *ss, be patient with your progress and love yourself.”

In the social media upload, the Arkansas native posed in a sports bra and jeans while showing her belly from different angles.

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s niece welcomed her son, Daxton, in October 2019 with her husband, Dillon King. “I’M IN LOVE WITH 2 MEN!!!” the new mom wrote on Instagram at the time. “Welcome to our little world Daxton Ryan!!! I’m in awe of you!!!”

The 3130 clothing founder and King announced six months earlier that they had a little one on the way, writing on social media in April 2019: “BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!! Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!”

King added with a post of his own: “We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!”

The couple, who wed in 2015, chose to name their baby boy Daxton because “all the guys in [Amy’s] family are D names.” She explained to Us Weekly exclusively in August: “We landed on Daxton and took it down to Dax. Ryan is in Irish name that means little King, so we thought that was perfect.”

The pair decorated the little one’s nursery with that moniker in mind. “It’s black and white modern with wood,” the then-pregnant star explained to Us at the time. “It’s chic and stylish. We didn’t want baby colors. It’s bright blue, black and white. His name is Dax Ryan, so he’s going to come out in aviator sunglasses. We’re ready for a cool, stylish son.”

