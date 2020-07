Staying Positive

Schumer found something to be thankful for at the end of 2018. “I have felt like I have food poisoning for 5 months, but yesterday my body gave me the gift of pooping,” she captioned a December selfie. “The kind you want to take a picture of and send to your sister. So you do and she asks you to please not do that, and for all that, I am grateful. Happy Sunday, guys. I hope you take a really good poop today!”