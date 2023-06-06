Anne Heche and James Tupper‘s 14-year-old child, Atlas, made a rare red carpet appearance nearly one year after his mother’s death.

Tupper, 57, and his son recently posed for photos while at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles. The outing came less than a month since Heche was laid to rest on Mother’s Day in the Cathedral Mausoleum at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Earlier this year, Atlas broke his silence about his mom’s tragic passing. “My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known,” he said in a statement to the Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine in January. “She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her.”

Tupper, for his part, also reflected on his ex-girlfriend’s legacy. “Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy,” he shared. “She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds.”

In August 2022, Heche accidentally drove her car into a Los Angeles residence — a collision that resulted in a fire. At the time, a rep for the actress told Us Weekly that their client was “currently in stable condition,” adding: “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

One week later, however, the Another World star’s condition took a turn for the worse when she fell into a coma. Heche’s family later announced that she would be taken off life support after being declared legally dead. Following her passing, the Emmy winner’s official cause of death was confirmed to be due to inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries.

Tupper later made headlines for his legal battle over Heche’s estate and finances with her 21-year-old son, Homer, whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon. Three months after her death, Us confirmed that Homer was named the general administrator of his mom’s estate.

Homer has since revealed his plans to release Heche’s unpublished memoir following her death.

“I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself,” he wrote in a lengthy January message via his mother’s Instagram account. “My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing. The book is the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could.”

He continued: “Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it’s own, as you would have wanted.”

