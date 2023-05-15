Anne Heche was laid to rest on Mother’s Day nearly one year after her tragic death, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Anne was given her final resting place Sunday [May 14] afternoon at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery – Cathedral Mausoleum,” a rep for the late actress said to Us in a statement on Monday, May 15. “She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother, [Sunday] on Mother’s Day.”

The rep also noted that “a lovely ceremony” took place with the people the Volcano star “loved the most,” adding that guests had an “opportunity to share” what they all loved most about Heche. TMZ also reported that the California native’s final resting place is near Chris Cornell, Johnny Ramone and Mickey Rooney’s respective plots.

On August 5, 2022, the Six Days, Seven Nights actress was involved in a car crash where she sustained severe injuries and burns after her vehicle was engulfed in flames. Heche was hospitalized after being removed from the scene. At the time, her rep revealed to Us that she was in a coma and in critical condition. She was officially pronounced dead on August 11, 2022. She was taken off life support two days later after matches were found for organ donations, per Heche’s last wishes. She was 53. The Donnie Brasco star’s body was cremated nearly one week later, according to E! News.

The All Rise alum is survived by her two sons, Atlas — whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend James Tupper in March 2009 — and Homer (born in March 2002) whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon. Heche and Laffon, 49, began dating in 2000 after the Daytime Emmy winner split from Ellen DeGeneres but ultimately called it quits in 2009.

Homer, 21, addressed his mother’s death days later. “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” he said in a statement. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Following her unexpected death, Homer and Tupper, 57, were in a legal battle over control of Heche’s estate and finances since she passed away without a will. Three months after her death, Us confirmed that Homer was named the general administrator of his mom’s estate three months after death.

Nearly one year after losing his mom, Homer celebrated his 21st birthday in March. In honor of the momentous occasion, his father shared a touching tribute for his son’s milestone birthday with a sweet nod to the late star.

“Impossible not to close my eyes and think of @anneheche zooming around the cosmos, swinging by Northern California, smiling her knowing and still vulnerable smile as she races past,” Laffoon wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos. “He’s good Anne. Thank you for trusting him to me. It’s going to keep being great. I promise. … To everyone else, thanks for being part of this ride. We’re all intertwined and I’m so glad.”