Bohemian for their boy! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross took a stylish, minimal approach to their 2-month-old son Ziggy’s nursery.

“We wanted the aesthetic to match the rest of our house,” the “Pieces of Me” singer, 36, explained to Pottery Barn Kids on Thursday, January 14. “We thoughtfully designed the space so it would be something he could grow into. We chose warmer colors and textures, creating a nursery space that has an eclectic, bohemian vibe with a hint of rock and roll.”

The Texas native added that she and the actor, 32, were “a bit more minimal in the overall design” than they were for Ziggy’s siblings’ rooms.

“Evan and I only wanted to choose pieces that we absolutely loved, and it was important to us to avoid creating clutter,” Simpson explained. “We wanted it to be a peaceful, Zen place, and I think we did that.”

The former Ashlee Simpson Show host gave birth to Ziggy in October 2020, and the infant joined Bronx, 12, and Jagger, 5. “10-29-2020 ZIGGY BLU ROSS. Our sweet boy has arrived,” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m over the MOON we are so Blessed!”

Ross added with a post of his own: “Our Son has arrived! IM IN HEAVEN.”

He and Simpson tied the knot in August 2014 in Connecticut, three years after her split from ex-husband Pete Wentz. The couple welcomed their baby girl in July 2015 and spoke three years later about expanding their family further.

“Not yet, but we know we want [another baby],” Simpson exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2018, noting that Jagger “definitely” needed a younger sibling.

The following year, her husband exclusively told Us that he “would love to” have another. “That’s the plan, but you know, we have to see,” the Hunger Games star said in August 2019. “I want a flock, but it’s up to her!”

The pair’s pregnancy announcement came in April 2020. “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” Simpson captioned her Instagram reveal. “Baby No. 3”

In Ross’ post, the Connecticut native wrote that their family was “growing,” and he couldn’t “wait to welcome the newest addition.” They shared the baby-to-be’s sex the following month with a slice of cake.

