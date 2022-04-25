Bonding with her boyfriend! Ashley Hebert showed her two children adorably bonding with Yanni Georgoulakis after debuting their relationship.

The Bachelorette alum, 37, documented their “pool day” with son Fordham, 7, and daughter Essex, 5, on Sunday, April 25, via Instagram Stories, from mirror selfies to swimming shots.

“Never a dull moment,” the Bachelor Nation member captioned photos of the Foody Fetish creator, also 37, and her little ones playing with pool noodles, calling their energy “nonstop.”

The Bachelor alum shared more videos of Georgoulakis roughhousing with Fordham and Essex in the house, writing, “Now you know why they thought he was their babysitter. Guess who’s cleaning this mess?”

The Maine native shares her children with ex-husband J.P. Rosenbaum. The former couple welcomed their son and daughter in September 2014 and November 2016, respectively, before calling it quits in 2020.

In October of the following year, the dentist revealed via Instagram that she was dating someone else. “Marriage complicates things,” she wrote of walking down the aisle again. “I’d rather just love someone and choose to be with them.”

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that Hebert is dating Georgoulakis, one month after Hebert told her Instagram followers that Fordham and Essex met her new partner.

“I introduced him after about nine months … as one of my friends,” the former reality star explained in March. “Not sure how this happened, but they thought he was their babysitter. They said he was the best babysitter ever. Lol.”

As for Rosenbaum, 45, the California native exclusively told Us earlier this month that he has yet to meet the food blogger.

“She’s living her life and if she’s happy that’s what matters,” the real estate broker said. “Dating in my mid-forties as a divorced father of two is just way different than dating, you know, single in my early thirties. … I know the connection that I’m looking for because I’ve had it. I know what it feels like. And I wanna feel that again.”

The former ABC personality added that it is a “challenge” dating as a working dad, explaining, “[I wonder], ‘Does she have kids? Does she not have kids? Does she want kids? Do I want more kids?’ There’s that dynamic that you have to work through, but I do know the connection that I’m looking for. I do know the kind of communication that I’m looking for.”

Keep scrolling to see Georgoulakis making memories with Hebert’s kids on Sunday.