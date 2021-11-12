Audrey Roloff Shares Intimate Photos From Son Radley’s Water Birth

Major moment! Three days after welcoming son Radley, Audrey Roloff posted pictures from her water birth.

“Can’t wait to share his birth story with you guys,” the Little People, Big World alum, 30, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 11. “Photo taken right after [my husband, Jeremy Roloff], shouts, ‘It’s a BOY! Blurry birth photos will always be my favorite photos on my camera roll.”

Audrey held their baby boy to her chest in the social media upload. She leaned back in a tub while Jeremy, 31, held her hand.

The reality stars, who also share daughter Ember, 4, and son Bode, 22 months, introduced their infant to their Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 9. “@audreyroloff showed immense strength and surrender and I’m completely amazed at her,” Jeremy gushed at the time. “The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes.”

His wife added in a post of her own: “IT’S A BOY. Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff. Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon. We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery. A word that I had been praying over this birth was ‘harmony.’ And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences.”

The TLC personalities’ family members shared their support in the comments, from Tori Roloff to Isabel Rock. “Congrats!” the photographer, 30, wrote, while the pregnant artist, 25, added, “Love you already Radley.”

Tori shares son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 23 months, with husband Zach Roloff, while Rock and her husband, Jacob Roloff, are awaiting their first child’s arrival. The pair announced their pregnancy news in July.

The following month, the expectant star defended her decision to post baby bump photos on social media despite Tori’s March miscarriage announcement.

“Y’all have to stop,” the mom-to-be told her Instagram followers in August. “This is my first pregnancy. It’s special, and I want to talk about it. Plus allow me that right without assuming I’d want to hurt ANYONE. That’s the last thing I’d want to do. I just want to celebrate my baby.”

Keep scrolling to see the Roloff family’s latest addition.