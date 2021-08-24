Isabel Rock Defends Sharing Pregnancy Pics After Tori Roloff’s Recent Miscarriage

One month after revealing her pregnancy news, Isabel Rock defended posting baby bump photos.

When an Instagram user asked on Monday, August 23, how the expectant star, 25, “can post so much about [her] pregnancy when someone close to [her] can’t,” the Oregon native acknowledged that she has been receiving an “influx of” similar messages.

“OK, I haven’t wanted to address this but … y’all have to stop,” the mom-to-be wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This is my first pregnancy. It’s special, and I want to talk about it. Plus allow me that right without assuming I’d want to hurt ANYONE. That’s the last thing I’d want to do. I just want to celebrate my baby.”

The painter announced in July she and husband Jacob Roloff are expecting a baby boy, four months after their sister-in-law Tori Roloff revealed her miscarriage.

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment,” the Little People, Big World star, 30, told her Instagram followers in March. “I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

The TLC personality, who shares son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 21 months, with Zach Roloff, called her husband, 31, her “unwavering rock.”

Tori gushed at the time: “He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him. If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day.”

The photographer cried reflecting on her loss in a July episode of the TLC show. “Everyone says it’s nothing that I did or we did, it was just [that] this baby wasn’t viable for life, but it’s hard to, like, not wonder what happened on that day,” she said in a confessional.

Tori left a supportive message on Rock’s pregnancy announcement that same month, commenting with a blue heart and a baby emoji.

Jeremy Roloff’s wife, Audrey Roloff, is currently pregnant with baby No. 3. The A Love Letter Life author, 30, commented, “Baby BOYYYYYY. Cannot freakin wait to meet you! Praying for you already.”