Made with love! Jillian Harris and partner Justin Pasutto can’t get enough of their two children — and fans are right there with them.

Bachelor Nation met Harris in 2009 when she competed on season 13 of The Bachelor. She then searched for love as the Bachelorette on season 5 of the spinoff series but called off her with winner Ed Swiderski in July 2010.

The former reality star may not have found The One during her time on the ABC dating series, but she did get her happily ever after with Pasutto. The twosome got engaged on Christmas morning in 2016 after four years of dating and share two kids.

The Love It or List It Vancouver star gave birth to son Leo in August 2016. “I have dreamed for years of being a mama … thought about how I would tell people … how I would feel … what kind of mom I would be,” Harris wrote on her blog in March of that year, announcing her pregnancy. “And here we are … Justin and I couldn’t be MORE STOKED to grow our little family!!”

Less than two years later, the Jilly Box founder revealed that she was pregnant with baby No. 2.

“We’re so excited! Especially now that it’s out in the open and I can talk about it to everyone,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2018, noting that she was due in October of that year. “I grew up as an only child so I can’t wait to see the chaos that our house of four will be. I can’t wait to see the family dynamic that we build.”

Harris and Pasutto welcomed daughter Annie in September 2018 and two years later, the JP&Co. founder proposed for a second time to his love. “She said YES! ………….. again! 😎,” Pasutto captioned a snap of himself down on one knee in September 2020.

In March 2022, the couple took their tots to Disneyland to spend some quality time and Harris couldn’t help but gush over the experience. “They say you’ve got 4 years with them as ‘babies.’ We’ve already exceeded that with one, almost done with the other …. Time goes SO fast 🥺🥺🥺,” she captioned a series of Instagram snaps from the trip. “But I don’t know, I think they’ll always be my babies…. Soaking up every single giggle and smile here.”

Scroll down to see Harris and Pasutto’s sweetest family moments: