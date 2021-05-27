Mini animal lover! Bindi Irwin’s daughter, Grace, has had many wildlife encounters early in life.

The Australia Zoo employees welcomed their baby girl in March 2021, seven months after their pregnancy announcement. “Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star went on to explain the infant’s name, writing, “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my [late] dad, [Steve Irwin], and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell, and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

Powell called Grace’s birth “the best moment of [his] life” at the time. “You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love,” the Florida native gushed.

He and the Aussie, who wed in March 2020 in Australia, have been posting photos of their daughter hanging out with animals ever since, from koalas to turtles. The newborn also has a special bond with the couple’s dog.

The new parents “cannot wait to show Grace all of their animals and take her for nature walks,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March, noting that they make a “great team.”

The insider added at the time: “Chandler has already been the most supportive and involved dad. Both he and Bindi are excited for every little thing that comes next. Bindi and Chandler were thrilled that the baby was born on [their] first wedding anniversary. It made the date even more special to them as a growing family.”

Grace has “the two best parents in the world,” the Dancing With the Stars alum’s brother, Robert Irwin, gushed in a March Instagram post. “The most incredible, caring and strong Mum and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much. I can’t wait for this exciting journey ahead!”

Keep scrolling to see the little one being introduced to different animals over the years: