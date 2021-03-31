Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell‘s new normal! The couple are adjusting to their new roles as parents following their daughter Grace’s birth.

“Bindi and Chandler were thrilled that the baby was born on [their] first wedding anniversary,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It made the date even more special to them as a growing family.”

The insider adds that the Florida native, 24, “has already been the most supportive and involved dad,” noting that “both he and Bindi are excited for every little thing that comes next.”

The couple “make a great team” raising their baby girl and “cannot wait to show Grace all of their animals and take her for nature walks.”

The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, gave birth to her “most beautiful light” last week and chose a name honoring multiple family members.

“Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s,” the Aussie wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 26. “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad, [Steve Irwin], and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell, and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

Her husband added with a post of his own: “After waiting for you to arrive for the last nine months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary. So excited to have you home.”

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins stars announced in August 2020 that they were expecting their first child, five months after their wedding at the Australia Zoo. They shared the little one’s sex in September 2020.

“They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy and feel beyond blessed to have so much support and love from their family, friends and fans,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “[They’ve been] mapping out their future, reading up on parenthood and generally having the time of their lives.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin