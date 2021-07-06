Family Time

The Family Business! See Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Meeting Animals: Koalas, Tortoises and More

Kangaroo Cutie! Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Meets More Zoo Animals
Bindi Irwin with her daughter, Grace. Courtesy Chandler Powell/Instagram
Kangaroos

“Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama,” Powell wrote via Instagram in July 2021.

