Pregnancies Bachelor in Paradise’s Jenna Cooper’s Pregnancy Pics: Baby Bump Album By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Jenna Cooper/Instagram 14 10 / 14 All Smiles The former reality star was glowing as she posed on an island boat tour in February 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News