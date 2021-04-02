The aftermath! Krystal Nielson photographed her postpartum progress less than 24 hours after giving birth to her baby girl.

“22 hours post-birth,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, wrote on her Thursday, April 1, Instagram Story. “I was able to walk 1.5 hours after she was born. Peed no problem. Barely tore and minimal swelling. Def feeling all the fluids today but otherwise feeling GREAT.”

The former ABC personality showed her bare stomach from all sides in the social media uploads while wearing a black nursing bra and matching underwear. The Montana native flexed in the final photo, showing off her “strong” body.

The Bachelor Nation member announced her and Miles Bowles’ daughter’s birth via Instagram on Thursday with family photos. “Our little angel is here,” the former reality star wrote. She and the software engineer, 25, have yet to choose the infant’s name.

Fellow BiP alums showed their support in the comments, from Jade Roper to Ashley Iaconetti. “She’s here! Congrats, mama!” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost, 34, wrote, while the journalist, 33, commented, “Congratulations!!! Such beautiful photos!!”

The fitness guru announced in November 2020 that she was pregnant with her first child, one month after making her relationship with the photographer Instagram official. Nielson, who was previously married to Chris Randone from June 2019 to February 2020, wrote via YouTube at the time: “The best things in life happen unexpectedly. The best stories began with, ‘And then all of the sudden.’ The best adventures are never planned. Free yourself from expectations. The best will come when you least expect it.”

The personal trainer continued working out while awaiting her little one’s arrival, exclusively telling Us Weekly earlier this month that she was brushing off social media trolls’ negative comments about her fitness.

“I know what I’m doing,” the then-pregnant star told Us at the time. “I’m getting certified as a prenatal and postnatal fitness specialist and nutritionist, so I do know what I’m doing. I wanted to make sure that I knew what I was talking about coming from a fitness background and bringing that into my pregnancy. … It’s really just more mindful listening to your body. Not one routine works for everybody [normally], and pregnancy is the same thing.”

The Boise State University grad added that she was looking forward to her postpartum “transformation,” explaining, “I’ve gotten to help a lot of women through the process, so I’m really excited to go through it.”

Keep scrolling to see the new mom’s post-baby body update.