Another one! Tori Bates and Bobby Smith welcomed their third child, a baby girl, to the family on Thursday, June 24.

“Charlotte Raine is here in our arms, and we are praising God for giving us a perfect, healthy baby girl,” the couple exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, June 25. “She was born at 5:35 a.m. measuring 5 lbs 11 oz and 19 inches long.”

They went on to tell Us that the infant’s heart rate dropped ahead of her arrival, explaining, “In what seemed like a critical situation, the whole team of nurses and our incredible doctor worked together with us to deliver Charlotte safely and quickly. As is fairly common, the umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck, but in this case, it was so tight that her oxygen levels were being affected. We are truly grateful that God showed His mercy and protected baby Charlotte. We are reminded of how fragile and priceless life really is, and we never want to take it for granted.”

The Bringing Up Bates stars announced in January that they had a daughter on the way. “Two of the richest blessings God has given us in our first few years of marriage have been the priceless lives he has entrusted to us in our little boys, Kade and Kolter, and all the irreplaceable memories and moments He gives us both through them,” the UPtv personalities wrote via Instagram at the time. “Now we are so excited that He has given us a precious baby girl, Charlotte Raine, arriving in June 2021!”

The reality stars went on to write that their baby girl would “fit in … perfectly” with their sons’ “sweet little friendship.”

They concluded, “God us given us such incredible opportunity and blessing to bring up these little ones in a way that honors Him, and the potential that they will have to be a light to the world around them is amazing. It’s going to be quite the adventure with these three little ones running around, and we couldn’t be more excited!!!”

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Tennessee. They welcomed Kade, now 2, in November 2018, followed by Kolter, now 16 months, in March 2020.

Kade quickly adapted to big brotherhood, the pair told their Instagram followers one month after their youngest son’s arrival. “Kade’s favorite thing to do is run over, hold and hug Kolter for a second, kiss his cheek and run away to carry on with his life,” they captioned a sibling shot via Instagram in April 2020. “Oh, and he’s also catching on to diaper changing time and gets on the floor to wait his turn when Kolter is getting changed. So much fun and yet I know it’s only the beginning of the countless adventures these two boys will have together.”

Bates and Smith have gone on to share their sons’ sweet moments together on social media, from “belly laughs” during play time to family photos.

“The memories God has given us with these two little boys have been piling up so quickly!” Smith captioned professional pictures in June 2020. “Every day is a new adventure, and I couldn’t dream up a more wonderful woman (and perfect boy mom!) to do it all with. This season of life is so much fun — and we are soaking in every single moment. I’m loving our little squad!”

Stream Bringing Up Bates on UP Faith & Family. The season 10 finale aired on Thursday, June 24.