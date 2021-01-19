Another one! Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, January 19, that Tori Bates is pregnant with her and Bobby Smith’s third child.

“Life has been crazy fun with our two precious little boys, and our hearts are so thrilled to announce that God has given us a beautiful baby girl,” the couple told Romper. “Charlotte Raine will be here in June 2021.”

The Bringing Up Bates stars tied the knot in December 2017 in Tennessee. Five months later, Us exclusively confirmed that reality stars were starting a family.

“We’re having a baby!” the UPtv personalities told Us in May 2018. “We are thrilled that God has blessed us with this amazing privilege, and we cannot wait to meet our precious little gift from Him.”

Kade, now 2, arrived in November 2018. The following year, Us exclusively revealed that he was going to become a big brother.

“Our little Kade is almost a year old already, and these months have flown by so quickly,” his parents told Us in October 2019. “It has been so much fun having him in our lives and we are absolutely thrilled to announce that God has blessed us with another baby boy coming April 2020. We are eagerly anticipating the day that we get to welcome to our family little Kolter Gray!”

The then-pregnant star, 25, wore a blue dress in honor of her baby-to-be’s sex in maternity shoot photos at the time. She gave birth to Kolter in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the midst of uncertain times, we are praising God for a safe delivery and a perfectly healthy baby boy,” the couple wrote via their joint Instagram account. “It amazes us how such a tiny life can create such an enormous new love in our hearts. Kade is sooo ready to take care of his little brother — all he keeps saying is ‘baby’ and ‘yay!’ blowing him all the kisses he can through FaceTime. We cannot even imagine how much our hearts will swell when our little family is all back together again at home!”

The following month, the pair gushed about their eldest son’s sibling skills in a sweet Instagram post.

“Kade’s favorite thing to do is run over, hold and hug Kolter for a second, kiss his cheek and run away to carry on with his life,” they wrote in April 2020. “Oh, and he’s also catching on to diaper changing time and gets on the floor to wait his turn when Kolter is getting changed. So much fun. And yet I know it’s only the beginning of the countless adventures these two boys will have together.”