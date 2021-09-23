Making Khai’s cake! Buddy Valastro made Gigi Hadid’s daughter’s dessert for the toddler’s 1st birthday — and the Cake Boss star gave Us Weekly an exclusive look at the process.

“She initially wanted to come help but then realized it was Fashion Week at the same time, so she left it up to me!” the Carlo’s Bakery owner, 44, said on Thursday, September 23. “It took roughly eight to 10 hours split up between three days.”

The New Jersey native went on to say that the cake was inspired by Netflix’s World Party, which the model’s 12-month-old is “obsessed” with.

“I came up with the idea and [head sculptor] Ralph [Attanasia] helped sketch it,” Valastro told Us. “She sent me pictures of the World Party characters and the color scheme and I ran with it. It was [Khai’s] favorite cake — vanilla and chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream and mini chocolate chips.”

Hadid, 26, gave a glimpse of the birthday girl’s cake in a Tuesday, September 21, social media upload. “Mommy duties included 1st-bday organizing last week,” the Los Angeles native wrote. She and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed the little one in September 2020.

The Victoria’s Secret model’s family members, including Yolanda Hadid and Alana Hadid, shared sweet birthday messages for Khai.

“No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 19. “I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!!.”

Gigi’s older sister, 36, added in a post of her own: “Happy birthday to one of the best things to happen to our little world Khai. Watching my amazing little sister become the most wonderful mother makes me tear up with pride. Can’t wait to see you grow little girl your Aunty Alana loves you. Thanks for giving us this angel @gigihadid @zayn. Happy 1st birthday to you, you have done such an amazing job.”

Keep scrolling to see the epically colorful cake that Valastro made for Khai’s big day.

With reporting by Diana Cooper