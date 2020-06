Wayne Brady

After “freaking out” when his daughter, Maile, tripped their home alarm and the company sent armed responders to check out their house, the comedian spoke to the teenager about why he panicked. “It’s a conversation I’m glad I had because every young black person that we send out in the world,” Brady told Access Hollywood. “I worry about her boyfriend when he drives. We need to arm [them] with knowledge because it’s just necessary.”