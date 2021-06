Rowan Henchy

Rowan borrowed mom Brooke Shields’ 1998 Golden Globes dress for prom. Her mother wore the strapless red dress with a matching shawl when nominated for best actress in a comedy for her role in Suddenly Susan.

“I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998,” the Blue Lagoon star shared via Instagram, “but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom ❤️ proud mama!”