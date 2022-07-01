Top 5

Celebrities Share Their Abortion Stories: Laura Prepon, Cheryl Burke, Keke Palmer and More

Celebrities Share Their Abortion Stories
Billie Jean King

The tennis icon had an abortion in 1971, two years before Roe v. Wade legalized the procedure nationwide. “Anyone seeking an abortion had to obtain approval from a hospital committee — that is, tell a panel of strangers why they believed their pregnancy would ‘gravely impair’ their physical and mental health,” she wrote in a December 2021 essay for The Washington Post. “Arguing to a dozen or so people I had never met why I qualified for an abortion remains one of the most degrading experiences of my life. But there was still another indignity: The law required that my husband sign a consent form. Men remained in charge of not just financial matters but even the right to govern my own body.”

