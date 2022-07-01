Billie Jean King

The tennis icon had an abortion in 1971, two years before Roe v. Wade legalized the procedure nationwide. “Anyone seeking an abortion had to obtain approval from a hospital committee — that is, tell a panel of strangers why they believed their pregnancy would ‘gravely impair’ their physical and mental health,” she wrote in a December 2021 essay for The Washington Post. “Arguing to a dozen or so people I had never met why I qualified for an abortion remains one of the most degrading experiences of my life. But there was still another indignity: The law required that my husband sign a consent form. Men remained in charge of not just financial matters but even the right to govern my own body.”