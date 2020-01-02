Kids Celebrity Kids Ring in 2020 With Adorable New Year’s Eve Pics: Birdie Simpson and More By Riley Cardoza January 2, 2020 Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram 11 10 / 11 Joaquin and Michel Consuelos “About last night,” Kelly Ripa captioned a Wednesday, January 1, Instagram Story upload. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News How Stars Earned Their SAG Cards: Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence and More! Chris Harrison Previews ‘Gut-Wrenching’ End of ‘The Bachelor Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News