Bekah Martinez

When asked via Instagram Stories in March 2022 how often her nanny watches daughter Ruth and son Franklin, the Bachelor alum replied, “Usually a total of 25 hours a week, Monday through Wednesday 9 to 5. I probably wouldn’t [consider an au pair] because the idea of a stranger moving across the world to live with us and work for us triggers my commitment-phobia. Like, how do you fire someone in that situation?”