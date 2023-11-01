Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s love for Halloween only intensified after they became parents to daughter Luna in 2016 — and with every child it’s continued to grow.

The couple welcomed Luna in April 2016 and their son Miles followed in May 2018. Teigen announced in September 2020 that she suffered a pregnancy loss with their son Jack. Despite thinking she couldn’t handle carrying another baby, Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti in January 2023. In June of that year, the pair welcomed son Wren via surrogate.

During their first Halloween with Luna, Teigen dressed up her baby girl in more than five costumes. As she’s grown, Luna has continued to own the holiday — and in recent years, she’s rocked a family costume with brother Miles and her parents.

Related: Celebrities Share Their Favorite Halloween Candies Trick or treat -- give Us something sweet to eat! Whether these celebs are handing out (or devouring!) these delicious Halloween treats, stars like Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigen, and Katie Holmes tell Us Weekly what candies they prefer.

In 2021, their brood went as characters from The Addams Family. The following year, the crew posed as woodland creatures.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Scroll down for Teigen and Legend’s kids’ cutest Halloween moments: