Pics

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Son Miles’ 2nd Birthday in Quarantine

By
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Son Miles’ 2nd Birthday in Quarantine
 Courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
8
7 / 8

Play Time

The Lip Sync Battle cohost looked on as Miles and Luna sat in a toy car.

Back to top