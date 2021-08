Seventh Year

“Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit,” Aguilera captioned throwback photos via Instagram in August 2021. “Time moves too fast, but every year I’m so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be! You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate! Mommy loves you so much!”