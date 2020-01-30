DWTS

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Congratulates Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev on Baby News

By
Carrie Ann Inaba DWTS Gallery
Carrie Ann Inaba attends 'The Last Ship' musical opening night, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jan 2020 Shutterstock
11
11 / 11

Carrie Ann Inaba

“Congratulations! This is amazing news! 🙌🏻🙌🏻💛,” the DWTS judge wrote via Instagram.

Back to top