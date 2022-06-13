An Important Moment

In February 2020, Wade recalled the first time Zaya explained her experience as a transgender woman.

“[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” he detailed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have. We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”