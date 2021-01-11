Congrats, Kevin Connolly! The Entourage alum and actress Zulay Henao are expecting their first child.

The Colombia native, 41, hinted at her pregnancy last month while celebrating Christmas with the actor, 46. While her Instagram caption — “Merry Christmas y Feliz Navidad from our family to yours! All Praise to our Father in Heaven.” — didn’t mention her baby bump, Connolly appeared to cradle it in the social media upload.

Celebrities speculated on Henao’s pregnancy status in the comments. “Merry Christmas guys!!! Am I imagining things or … ?” fellow pregnant actress Christina Milian wrote, while Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore added, “Beautiful family.”

The actress went on to confirm that she and the New York native are expanding their family with a bare bump pic. “18 weeks,” the pregnant star captioned a January 4 selfie.

“Eeek! Babe!!!” Vanessa Lachey gushed in the comments. As for Jamie Lynn Sigler, she praised the “stunning” shot.

Connolly has yet to reveal the news on his own Instagram account. The director’s last upload was on December 13 on set with Entourage‘s Kevin Dillon. “Seems like old times,” he wrote. “Coming soon.”