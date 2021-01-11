Congrats, Kevin Connolly! The Entourage alum and actress Zulay Henao are expecting their first child.
The Colombia native, 41, hinted at her pregnancy last month while celebrating Christmas with the actor, 46. While her Instagram caption — “Merry Christmas y Feliz Navidad from our family to yours! All Praise to our Father in Heaven.” — didn’t mention her baby bump, Connolly appeared to cradle it in the social media upload.
Celebrities speculated on Henao’s pregnancy status in the comments. “Merry Christmas guys!!! Am I imagining things or … ?” fellow pregnant actress Christina Milian wrote, while Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore added, “Beautiful family.”
The actress went on to confirm that she and the New York native are expanding their family with a bare bump pic. “18 weeks,” the pregnant star captioned a January 4 selfie.
“Eeek! Babe!!!” Vanessa Lachey gushed in the comments. As for Jamie Lynn Sigler, she praised the “stunning” shot.
Connolly has yet to reveal the news on his own Instagram account. The director’s last upload was on December 13 on set with Entourage‘s Kevin Dillon. “Seems like old times,” he wrote. “Coming soon.”
Prior to his relationship with Henao, Connolly dated British socialite Francesca Dutton from July 2017 to July 2018. The Golden Globe nominee has also been linked to Lydia Hearst, Nicky Hilton and Haylie Duff.
Connolly will not be the only Entourage alum welcoming a child this year. Last month, Jerry Ferrara announced that he and his wife, Breanne Racano, are expecting baby No. 2.
“It’s been a rough year for sure,” the Power alum, 41, captioned a December 2020 family photo with the actress, 32, and their 20-month-old son, Jacob. “But I am grateful to being adding another little boy to our family. Three of us becomes four us! And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left.”
Racano, who wed Ferrara in June 2017 in Ohio, added with a post of her own: “Cuddling my THREE boys. #grateful.”
Ferrara and Connolly starred on the HBO show together from 2004 to 2011, playing Turtle and Eric Murphy, respectively.
Keep scrolling to see the Unhappily Ever After alum posing for pics with Henao’s budding belly on display.