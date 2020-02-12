Communication Skills

“You get your surrogate attorney, you get your surrogate broker and then the broker recommended that we use a therapist that would communicate with me first and then communicate with her and kind of be our liaison,” Kardashian said of her experience with gestational carriers in a February 2020 episode of Laura Wasser’s “All Fair” podcast. “Towards the end, we got close enough where we could communicate really without that.”

The Skims creator went on to explain, “[The therapist] would suggest, ‘Hey, I think you guys should communicate once a week through text, maybe on Mother’s Day. She’s a mother as well. Maybe get her a massage or something that’s appropriate for her to pamper.’ Things like going through the birthing plan, so if anything was uncomfortable she would be that buffer to say, ‘This is who I want in the room. What are you comfortable with? How does this work?'”