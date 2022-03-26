Balancing Rock ‘N’ Roll With Dad Duties

As a rockstar, Taylor was used to jetting around the globe, performing music, which can be admittedly difficult after having children.

“Well obviously with the advent of FaceTime, you can see your kids every day,” the performer told Fox News in November 2017. “Also, we seem to like, sort of plan … [a] family holiday around one of the tours, usually something where the wives want to go of course, and this… all of our kids were in Greece at this juncture because it was the perfect place to have a little bit of a vacation.”

He continued: “You just learn to kind of mix the two together and it’s not always easy. You don’t always want to leave, and you do feel lonely when you’re not with your family and kids sometimes, but you know it’s how you buy mansions.”