Summer fun! Hilary Duff spent a week in Hawaii with Matthew Koma and her kids.

“I have been off my phone for an entire week on vacation with my family,” the Younger star, 31, said on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 20. “It was relaxing and also exhausting.”

The actress went on to post pics of her 7-year-old son, Luca, and her 9-month-old daughter, Banks, on their trip, from sunset views and sting rays to swimsuit selfies and airplane rides.

That same day, her fiancé, 32, shared sweet shots on social media as well, writing, “Post-vacation blues.”

Duff and the “Illuminate” singer got engaged in May, seven months after welcoming their baby girl. She joined older brother Luca, to whom the Lizzie McGuire alum gave birth in 2012 with her then-husband, Mike Comrie. The former couple split in 2016.

Last month, the “So Yesterday” singer opened up about her lonely experience becoming a first-time mom at a young age. “It was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn’t have any friends that had babies yet,” the former Disney Channel star explained on a July episode of the “Motherly” podcast. “But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I always knew that was going to be my No. 1 priority in life.” She went on to say that she felt as if she lost “a big chunk of [her] identity” for Luca’s first 18 months.

Duff has been just as candid about parenting the second time around, writing on Instagram in May that she felt “like a failure” trying to breast-feed Banks as a working mom.

“I was going to break,” she captioned a mother-daughter photo at the time. “With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star.”

Keep scrolling to see the Texas native living it up in Hawaii with her fiancé and two kids.