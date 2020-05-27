Backyard bash! Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s kids enjoyed an extravagant Tuesday, May 26, playdate.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 35, shared sweet footage of her 2-year-old daughter, True, playing with cousins North, 6, Stormi, 2, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 12 months.

In the social media uploads, True rocked a green dress and buns in her hair while jumping in a bounce house and playing “Ring Around the Rosie.” She went on to hold hands with Chicago, share snacks with Stormi and jump near Psalm.

When a social media user called out the Revenge Body host for the at-home hangout after stressing the importance of social distancing on her Instagram Story, Khloé clapped back.

“They are all cousins,” the Good American co-creator wrote in an Instagram comment. “So we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to write, “Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health.”

Khloé and True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in March.

“Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” the insider told Us. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.

Earlier this month, another source told Us that the former couple, who split in February 2019, were “acting like a couple.”

The insider explained, “They are being affectionate, and Tristan has been very attentive.”

Keep scrolling to see True and more Kardashian kids having fun during their quarantine playdate.