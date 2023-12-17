Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick’s son Reign has taken the reins on organizing his 9th birthday party.

“He planned the party,” Kardashian, 44, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 16, sharing snaps of a Star Wars-themed hyperspace jump experience and an inflatable slide.

Kardashian and Disick, 40, share sons Mason, 14, and Reign, as well as daughter Penelope, 11. Mason and Reign were even born on the same day in December albeit five years apart.

“Happy birthday to my two amazing grandsons, Mason and Reign!!! What are the chances of having two grandsons with the same exact birthday?!?!?! !!” grandmother Kris Jenner wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 14. “You are two of the loves of my heart and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your grandma!!! We have the most precious memories together and I cherish every single one.”

After Kardashian and Disick broke up, the Lemme founder moved on with Travis Barker. Kardashian and Barker, 48, wed in May 2022 one year before welcoming their first baby together, son Rocky, in November.

Keep scrolling to see photos inside Reign’s birthday bash: