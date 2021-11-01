A low-key Halloween anniversary. Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg celebrated six years of marriage on Sunday, October 31, one week after announcing they had secretly welcomed twins.

“My Haloween [SIC] costume is new father on no sleep. How’d I do?” the One Tree Hill alum, 43, captioned an Instagram Story on Halloween, showing a photo of himself looking sleepy.

Chung, 38, for her part, shared multiple throwback photos of the couple on a boat kissing. “Happy Anniversary @bryangreenberg. Here’s to 6 years in the bag with a lifetime to go,” the Real World alum captioned the slideshow. “Marriage is a f–king rollercoaster but I’m down for the ride.”

Greenberg later shared a pic of the pair out for a walk with their dog, with her scraping something off of her husband’s shoe. “6 years later, still cleaning up dog [poop emoji],” he captioned the pic. The Same Time, Next Christmas star also posted a photo from their wedding, with the caption, “Happy 6.”

The duo tied the knot in 2015 in a Halloween-themed ceremony in San Francisco. They even dressed up for the occasion; after saying “I do” in a wedding dress and tuxedo, Chung and Greenberg changed into Halloween costumes. While the singer went as Marty from Back to the Future Part II, the Once Upon a Time alum dressed as the leader of Troop Beverly Hills.

Earlier this month, Greenberg announced via Instagram that he and the Lovecraft Country alum had become parents, posting a video of two newborn babies resting against his chest. “We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung,” he captioned the social media upload.

Chung later shared a photo of one of the babies on her own account. “X2,” the California native captioned a still on Tuesday, October 26, showing one of her sleepy newborns. In the sweet pic, the actress held her child’s hand.

In 2019, the Gifted alum shared her fertility struggles via Instagram.

“I’ve been stewing over the idea of freezing my eggs for a couple of years now, and decided to move forward with the process only just recently,” she wrote in a March 2019 post. “I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s OK. It’s OK to be unsure when the time is right.”

