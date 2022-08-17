Dustin McCurdy
In response to Jennette’s comments in I’m Glad My Mom Died, her brother weighed in on his own complicated feelings about their past.
“While I may have known the outline, the sketch of what had happened, there were more details presented in her [one-woman] show that surprised me [about our mother’s abuse],” he told The Washington Post ahead of his sister’s book release. “But I do realize intellectually, of course, that that was kind of the whole point: It was a very deliberate, very covert, clandestine relationship.”
He added: “Back then, it seemed like Jennette often tried to get us in trouble and kiss up to Mom. Now, I totally get it. She just wanted to stay safe in whatever way she could.”
