Jennette McCurdy's Family Guide: Meet Her Brothers, Theirs Parents and More

By
Dustin McCurdy

In response to Jennette’s comments in I’m Glad My Mom Died, her brother weighed in on his own complicated feelings about their past.  

“While I may have known the outline, the sketch of what had happened, there were more details presented in her [one-woman] show that surprised me [about our mother’s abuse],” he told The Washington Post ahead of his sister’s book release. “But I do realize intellectually, of course, that that was kind of the whole point: It was a very deliberate, very covert, clandestine relationship.”

He added: “Back then, it seemed like Jennette often tried to get us in trouble and kiss up to Mom. Now, I totally get it. She just wanted to stay safe in whatever way she could.”

 

