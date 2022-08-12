So 'Brave'! Josh Peck Praises Nickelodeon's Jennette McCurdy for New Book

Round of applause. Josh Peck is celebrating fellow Nickelodeon alum Jennette McCurdy on the release of her first memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

“My friend Jennette wrote a book and it’s out today. She’s brave, funny and thoughtful in ways few are,” the Drake & Josh alum, 35, captioned an Instagram post earlier this week. “Get it today!”

The former iCarly star, 30, thanked Peck for the sweet shout-out. “Love you my friend ! thanks for the kind words ♥️,” she commented on the photo, which showed the two actors hugging in an airport.

McCurdy looked back on her rise to child stardom in her book, which hit shelves on Tuesday, August 9. The California native opened up about her tense relationship with her late mother, Debra, who died in 2013. Earlier this month, the actress explained the significance of the memoir’s provocative title.

“It’s something I mean sincerely,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I’m genuinely glad. If she were alive, I’d still be trapped. Every important decision in my life wouldn’t have been possible.”

The book also looks back on McCurdy’s experiences filming both iCarly and the Sam & Cat, recalling her different bonds with her costars. While she formed a close friendship with Miranda Cosgrove on the first Nick series, her dynamic with Ariana Grande on the spinoff was more complicated.

“Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m pissed about it. I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her. For a few reasons,” she wrote. “So now, every time she misses work it feels like a personal attack. … From that moment on I didn’t like her. I couldn’t like her.”

On the flip side, she described her relationship with Cosgrove, 29, as being “like sisters, but without the passive-aggression and weird tensions.” The duo worked together on iCarly from 2007 to 2012 and are still friends to this day.

“I love Miranda to pieces,” McCurdy told Entertainment Tonight this month. “I always will. She has such a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I did the same for her. I just love her so much. … We totally still keep in touch. Not as often as we used to, we used to be attached at the hip.”

Before starring as Carly Shay, Cosgrove played Peck’s stepsister, Megan Parker, on Drake & Josh. Earlier this year, the Amanda Show alum released a telling memoir of his own titled Happy People Are Annoying and got honest about his lifelong struggles with food and substance addictions.

“As I write this, I’m two weeks short of thirteen years sober, and hopefully by the time this book comes out, I still will be,” the Snow Day star wrote. “I don’t speak in absolutes because I’ve known too many people whose life got too good too quickly and suddenly a drink didn’t sound that bad anymore. So, in sticking with the whole one day at a time of it all, I cannot guarantee that I will die sober, but I can guarantee that I will go to sleep tonight without a drink.”

He concluded, “I’ll tell you that today I still go to meetings regularly, I have a sponsor whom I speak to regularly, and a group of sober people who are my best friends. Everything good in my life is because of sobriety.”

