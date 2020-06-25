Fashionable five! Jessica Mulroney and her husband, Ben Mulroney, have been documenting their lives with their three kids since starting their family.

The stylist gave birth to identical twin boys, Brian and John, in August 2010, two years after she and the television host tied the knot. Their sons became big brothers in June 2013 when Isabel arrived.

“You try to raise kids who are kind and empathetic, teach them about giving back and lead by example and trust them to do the right thing,” the bridal consultant exclusively told Us Weekly of her and Ben’s parenting methods in May 2020.

Jessica found herself under fire in June 2020 when influencer Sasha Exeter alleged the Canadian threatened legal action against her amid a social media feud.

“Jessica has hired a big crisis PR team to deal with all of this backlash against her,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She’s been talking to lawyers, image experts and crisis PR teams. She has been having a lot of them over to her house to brainstorm and find a way to put this behind her.”

The McGill University graduate apologized via Instagram on June 11, writing, “I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true. I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry.”

After the scandal made headlines, Good Morning America confirmed that Jessica would “no longer appear” as a style contributor on their morning show, as she has been since 2018.

As for Ben, he announced his decision to “immediately” step down from CTV’s etalk after 18 years with the network, making room for “more Black voices, more Indigenous voices, more people of color in the media as well as every other profession.”

