Off the air. Meghan Markle’s close pal Jessica Mulroney will no longer be a contributor for Good Morning America after her public spat with Sasha Exeter.

“As Jessica Mulroney said last night, she is stepping away from her professional engagements and that includes Good Morning America,” the morning show confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, June 12. “She will no longer appear on our show.”

Mulroney, 40, made her debut as a style contributor on Good Morning America in November 2018.

The stylist came under fire on Wednesday, June 10, when Exeter claimed Mulroney threatened her after they disagreed about a call to action the lifestyle blogger posted for fellow influencers. Though she clarified that she was “by no means calling Jess a racist,” she accused the Canada native of “textbook white privilege.”

“During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history,” Exeter alleged in an Instagram video. “For her to threaten me — a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind. The goal here is genuine, transformative change — not optical and performative bulls—t. You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text.”

Mulroney publicly apologized in the comments section of the So Sasha founder’s post after being called out. “As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” she wrote, referring to her friendship with Markle, 38. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

However, Exeter then posted a screenshot of a DM she received from the I Do, Redo host after her mea culpa that read, “Liable [sic] suit. Good luck.”

Mulroney issued a lengthy apology via Instagram on Thursday, June 11. “I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true,” she said in a statement. “I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry.” She added that she intends “to continue the important work of anti-racism” and hopes “you will all continue to hold me accountable.”

As a result of the ordeal, CTV announced on Thursday that I Do, Redo has been removed from their channels and platforms.

Mulroney is one of Markle’s closest friends. She slammed the media in England in August 2019 for the “undeserved hate and abuse” directed toward the former actress, calling the outlets “racist bullies.”