Dressed to impress! During John Mulaney’s Netflix Is a Joke comedy special, a very important guest donned his fanciest outfit to show his support.

“Two hours to showtime,” Mulaney, 39, captioned a Saturday, May 7, Instagram Story snap while holding son Malcolm, 5 months, on the Hollywood Bowl stage in Los Angeles. “Malcolm’s in his formal wear.”

In a second snap, the Illinois native held up his little one from their place on the stage to show off Malcolm’s baby-sized tuxedo.

Us Weekly confirmed that the John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch alum and his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, welcomed their first child together in November 2021, shortly before Thanksgiving. Since Malcolm’s birth, the twosome have been doting over their son, who has already become a social media star.

“Malcolm picked out his own tux,” Munn, 41, jokingly captioned a Saturday Instagram Story post of Mulaney and their little boy before confirming her own attendance at the show.

Malcolm is the first child for both Mulaney and the former Daily Show correspondent, who were first linked in May 2021 amid his split from Anna Marie Tendler. (Mulaney filed for divorce that July and the proceedings were finalized in January.)

“You know when you watch a movie with someone who hasn’t seen the movie before? That’s what it feels like with Malcolm,” the Saturday Night Live alum revealed of new fatherhood during an appearance on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast earlier this week. “Like, when I’m out with him, I’m like, ‘Oh, the world’s great,’ because I’m seeing it sort of through his eyes. And he’s looking up at — like, trees and s–t? Malcolm will lay on his back in the yard and just like kick his arms and legs squealing because he sees trees in the sky. And I never cared about any of that s–t. Outside stuff? Never cared. I really didn’t.”

He continued: “He’s my son and I love him so much but I’m just, I’m fascinated by him and I love watching him see the world. And seeing what sounds, images, lights, volume levels make him laugh.”

Amid his split from the 36-year-old artist, Mulaney confirmed in September 2021 that the Violet actress was pregnant with their first child.

“We’re having a baby together,” he said during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers at the time. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery [from my drug addiction]. … I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. She’s kind of held my hand [through my recovery].”

Scroll below to see more of Mulaney and Malcolm ahead of the show: