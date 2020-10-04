Family Time

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Paint Pumpkins With Daughter True: Photos

By
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Paint Pumpkins With Daughter True
 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
6
1 / 6
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

That Smile

True grinned at her mom as they prepared to do some crafts outdoors on Saturday.

Back to top