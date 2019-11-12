Field trip! Kourtney Kardashian and her kids took advantage of the Veteran’s Day school holiday to spend time together as a family.

“We love a holiday,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned a Monday, November 11, slideshow of herself and Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Earlier this week, the reality star posted photos vacationing with her brood in Wyoming, where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West own a $14 million ranch. “We have everything we need,” she wrote on Instagram.

The family trip came shortly after the Poosh creator announced a “break” from the E! show, which is in its 17th season. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, November 7. “But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”

Khloé Kardashian reacted to the news, explaining that while she’ll “miss” having her sister on the show, she’ll support her in “whatever she decides to do.” The Revenge Body host, 35, added, “I feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, [but] she’ll be back. They all come back.”

Kim, 39, agreed, joking that she and Khloé could star in their own series. “Just Kim and Khloé Take Calabasas,” the makeup mogul chimed in. “That’d be amazing. We can live in a condo with all of our kids and see how that goes.”

Kourtney, who shares her three children with her ex Scott Disick, first mentioned the possibility of exiting KUWTK in a September episode of The Real. “Every day is different,” the Los Angeles native said when asked if she would ever leave. “But at the current moment, I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where [I want to]. Because, I mean, life is short, and you want to be happy.”

Keep scrolling to see Kourtney, Mason, Penelope and Reign enjoying a fun-filled day at the LACMA.