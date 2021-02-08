Best friends forever! Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a beach day with her daughter, Penelope, and her niece North.

“Daydreaming,” the Poosh creator, 41, captioned a Sunday, February 7, Instagram slideshow of the little ones.

Penelope, 8, and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North, 7, walked to the water in one-pieces in a sweet shot. They went on to play in the sand with a paddleboard and inner tube.

In December 2020, Kourtney joked that the cousins are “so much cooler” than herself and Kim, 40. The girls have grown up to be “real friends,” the KKW Beauty creator wrote via Instagram in 2016.

Penelope and North have even celebrated multiple birthdays together, from their 2018 unicorn-themed party to their Candy Land bash the following year.

Kourtney is also the mother of sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with her ex Scott Disick. As for Kim, the makeup mogul and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months, after North.

The rapper, 43, has been “living apart” from the Selfish author and their children “for a year now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They are both clearly going through the hardest part of this separation right now.”

The insider added that the “end is near,” noting, “There is no communication between them right now. They’re living as a divorced couple. Kim’s only concern is her kids and her family. Her friends were sure she would file by now. It could happen any moment. There’s no way either of them will drag this out through the summer, it’s just not sustainable for either of them.”

Us confirmed in July 2020 that Kim was meeting with divorce lawyers, and she has recruited attorney Laura Wasserman to help with her divorce settlement before officially filing.

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm “don’t know anything” about their parents’ marital woes, another source told Us last month. “Their kids are very used to their dad living in another state,” the insider explained to Us in January, adding that Kim and the Grammy winner have been “working in different states” since September 2019. West has been living in Wyoming.

Keep scrolling to see the estranged couple’s eldest daughter adorably hanging out with Penelope.