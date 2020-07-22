Family fun! Kourtney Kardashian brought Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest two children along on a Wednesday, July 22, Balboa Island, California, trip.

“Haven’t been back since I was a little girl and it hasn’t changed,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, captioned an Instagram slideshow.

In the social media upload, the Poosh creator was all smiles in a plaid dress while sightseeing with her children Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, and their cousins North 7, and Saint, 4.

The excursion came days after West made headlines for his first campaign event in South Carolina following his White House bid. On Sunday, July 19, the rapper, 43, spoke about wanting to abort North ahead of her 2013 birth and being “at peace” if Kim, 39, divorced him. In a Twitter rant the following day, the Grammy winner tweeted that his wife was “trying to get a doctor to lock [him] up.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, “The Kardashians and people close to Kanye are definitely concerned.”

On Wednesday, the KKW Beauty creator broke her silence on the situation, addressing her husband’s bipolar disorder for the first time. The makeup mogul wrote on her Instagram Story that the “brillant but complicated” Chicago native should be given “grace … compassion and empathy.”

The Skims creator, who also shares Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months, with West, added, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try. … On top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, [he] has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder.”

