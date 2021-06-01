Fun in the sun! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ended Memorial Day weekend with an extravagant outdoor celebration.

“Happy weekend,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, captioned a Monday, May 31, Instagram slideshow featuring the Blink 182 member, 45, and her youngest two children, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. (The E! personality also shares son Mason, 11, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.)

In the social media upload, the reality star snapped bikini selfies by the pool before letting loose with her little ones. Kardashian and Barker both rolled down a grassy hill with Reign, then joined him on a blow-up water slide. The Poosh creator also gave a sneak peek of their dinner, as well as a handwritten note from Reign, reading, “I would lik [sic] a toy please and I want to fly.”

Barker, who shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler also shared footage from the slide. The rocker laughed during his ride down, while Kardashian screamed. Penelope watched them from the stairs.

He and the University of Arizona grad made their relationship public in January. Since then, the couple have hung out with each other’s children, from an April ski trip to a May Disneyland visit.

Their broods helped bring them together in the first place, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “Travis and Kourtney’s kids are very close,” the insider explained at the time. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

While Moakler, 46, initially told Us exclusively in February that she was “happy” for her ex-husband and Kardashian, she said two months later that they had driven “a wedge” between her and her teens.

“They’re being influenced by numerous people who are very calculating, very manipulative and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them,” the actress told Us in May after Landon and Alabama bashed her parenting skills via social media. “I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true, you know, not just about me as a parent, but also about my relationship. What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? You know, it’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers.”

Keep scrolling to see Barker sweetly spending time with Kardashian’s kids on Monday.