Jet-setters! Kylie Jenner has been celebrating her 22nd birthday with an Italian vacation, bringing her 18-month-old daughter, Stormi, along for the ride.

The makeup mogul began posting pics of her trip on Saturday, August 10. “Officially my birthday,” she captioned a video of friends serenading her on a yacht. From a plate full of shots adorned with sparklers to a diamond necklace from her boyfriend, Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been documenting every moment of the luxe vacay. She even posed beside a sunflower and hydrangea flower arrangement crafted into a “22.”

The following day, the Kylie Cosmetics creator shared sweet shots of Stormi on vacation with her and the rapper, 28.

The couple, who have been dating since April 2017, welcomed their daughter the following year. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in May that Jenner’s friends “wouldn’t be surprised” if she got pregnant again soon.

“Kylie definitely wants more children,” the insider said. “She loves being a mother and at this point feels comfortable with being a parent. [She would] love to bring more kinds into the world and into her and Travis’ life … and give Stormi a sibling.”

A month prior to this, the Life of Kylie alum hinted at her and the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s family plans while wishing him a happy 28th birthday. “Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” she wrote on social media in April. “My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday. Let’s f–k around and have another baby.”

