An epic playdate! Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay hung out for the first time with all four of their babies on Tuesday, August 31.

“Mamas day out! We finally got all the bubs together!” Shay, 36, captioned a group photo via Instagram, while Schroeder, 33, added in a post of her own: “We used to pose with cocktails.” Cartwright, 32, joked that her son, Cruz, was with “all of his girlfriends.”

Schroeder was the first of the Bravo personalities to become a mom, giving birth to her and Beau Clark’s daughter, Hartford, now 7 months, in January. Ocean, 5 months, was born to Kent, 30, and Randall Emmett in March, followed by Cartwright and Jax Taylor‘s son, now 4 months, the following month. Shay shares Summer, also 4 months, with Brock Davies, born in April.

The reality stars frequently talk mom life in group chats. “I have one with me, Stassi and Lala that’s called Mom’s Squad and then another with me, Stassi, Lala and Scheana that’s MILFs,” Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “We all talk every day. We all just bounce things off each other. … It’s kind of like, ‘I just went through this.’ It’s perfect. Honestly, we’re a lot closer. And even, like, Scheana and Lala and Stassi, they’re talking and stuff and they’ve had their issues. So being a parent just puts your priorities in check.”

That same month, Kent exclusively explained to Us that her relationship with Shay had improved. “We have [been talking], and it’s very, like, mommy-oriented,” the Give Them Lala author said. “I check in on her, she checks in on me. I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’”

The little ones have had multiple playdates since their arrivals, from hanging out in the pool to going on Las Vegas vacations.

Cruz has “his choice of women,” Cartwright joked to Us in May. “He really does. I mean, I think it would be hilarious if one of them ended up dating down the road. If he’s his father’s son, he might date all three of them. … They’ll all grow up as best friends. So how cute if one day down the road … they got married.”

